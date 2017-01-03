China says some factories have violated anti-smog measures

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement? Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:19 Charlotte protesters chant, march and confront police after no charges filed against officer who killed Keith Lamont Scott

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

5:46 Mother shares letters from her bipolar son who has spent 13 years in solitary confinement

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

1:31 Panthers pack up Monday

4:15 Roy Cooper sworn in as NC governor minutes after midnight