49-year-old Fremont County man dies of hypothermia

Fremont County has recorded its first hypothermia death this season.
The Daily Ranger reports (http://bit.ly/2jh9gPb ) that an autopsy revealed 49-year-old Myron Chavez Sr. died of hypothermia due to environmental exposure. The Ethete man had been found Dec. 19 after authorities received a call from Blue Sky Highway. His exact location at the time was redacted in county reports.
Records show Chavez had a blood-alcohol content level of .257 when he died. His death has been ruled an accident.
Last year, Fremont County saw an unusual spike in hypothermia deaths, with six deaths recorded by May.
Coroner Mark Stratmoen says there isn't more than one hypothermia death in a typical year for the county.
