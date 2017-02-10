News

7:07 PM

Plague found in East Mountains

The Associated Press
EDGEWOOD, N.M.

The New Mexico Department of Health says it's discovered plague in three dogs in the East Mountains.

The department says in a news release that the dogs were several miles from Edgewood and were confirmed to have plague this year.

Plague is a bacterial disease that can be fatal but in most cases causes fever, chills, headache and weakness.

It can be passed from animals to people by direct contact.

New Mexico saw four human plague cases in 2016, although nobody died. There were also four cases in 2015, but one resulted in death.

