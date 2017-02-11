CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

In a video posted Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said "CMPD does not enforce federal immigration laws, nor do we profile community members based on their immigration status. Period."
CMPD

Local

Immigrants protest ICE raids

About 20 Charlotte area residents, including immigrants, came together outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center to protest raids by ICE agents in recent days.

Business

Statesville Avenue developments

Development construction continued on a stretch of Statesville Ave. north of uptown Charlotte. Brightwalk Metro and Hercules Industrial Park are two of the development engines driving the growth.

Local

Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

Saturday's Ninth Annual Chocolate Festival at Epiphany Lutheran Church on West Main St. in Rock Hill. The popular event, always held on the first Saturday in February, draws hundreds every year and featured a chocolate fountain where people could dip pretzels, doughnuts or fruit skewers, free chocolate coffee in the "Chocolate Cafe," free cupcakes and decorating for children under 10, a free bounce house, chocolate chili, a chocolate bake sale, fried chocolate candy bars, professional chocolates from Epiphany Chocolatiers of Fort Mill, chocolate crepes and wine/chocolate tastings.

Editor's Choice Videos