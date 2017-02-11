CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

Saturday's Ninth Annual Chocolate Festival at Epiphany Lutheran Church on West Main St. in Rock Hill. The popular event, always held on the first Saturday in February, draws hundreds every year and featured a chocolate fountain where people could dip pretzels, doughnuts or fruit skewers, free chocolate coffee in the "Chocolate Cafe," free cupcakes and decorating for children under 10, a free bounce house, chocolate chili, a chocolate bake sale, fried chocolate candy bars, professional chocolates from Epiphany Chocolatiers of Fort Mill, chocolate crepes and wine/chocolate tastings.