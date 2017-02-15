One dead, one injured in uptown shooting

Monday's temperatures climbed into the upper 60s as Valentine's Day rapidly approaches. Outdoor sellers, like Diane Robinson on Freedom Drive, will be in place on Tuesday for any last minute purchases.
A new exhibit, "Know Justice Know Peace" opens at the Levine Museum of the New South in late February. Brenda Tindal, Levine Museum historian, gave a tour of the exhibit which focuses on a quick response to the September 2016 protests of the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a CMPD officer.
In a video posted Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said "CMPD does not enforce federal immigration laws, nor do we profile community members based on their immigration status. Period."
Participants take off in balmy weather at the start of Saturday's annual Cupid's Undie Run uptown. The event, a 1-mile fun run starting and ending at the EpiCentre, was accompanied by a big Valentine-themed party upstairs at Suite. All benefits go to Children’s Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research.
Luis Concha, a second-generation immigrant, says a Donald Trump presidency is hard to swallow because of the anti-immigration stance he built his campaign around, including building a border wall and banning Muslims from coming into America. Leading up to the election, Concha didn't support him, but considers that Trump could do good for the economy and he’ll “give him a shot.”
Three years of research by nearly 100 health and science experts predicts that thousands will die or get sick because of the impacts associated to climate change. Dr. John P. Holdren, assistant to the President for Science and Technology, and Gina McCarthy, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlined the new scientific assessments regarding increased deaths and hospitalizations due to more air pollution, extreme heat and severe weather brought on by climate change.