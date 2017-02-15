Jet makes emergency landing after hitting deer

The intersection of Trade and Tryon was turned into a "banana" republic as a trio of PETA protesters dressed in red negligees promoted a vegan life style. The young women handed out bananas and booklets about going vegan to the lunchtime crowd that roamed through uptown Charlotte.
Monday's temperatures climbed into the upper 60s as Valentine's Day rapidly approaches. Outdoor sellers, like Diane Robinson on Freedom Drive, will be in place on Tuesday for any last minute purchases.
Asking the county for a property reassessment in the hopes of a lower tax rate is a common business practice. Experts say they find it odd, however, that Iredell County reduced the value of Trump National Golf Course, Charlotte by 60 percent, despite millions of dollars in renovations.