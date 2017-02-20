Train kills hearing-impaired man in Aurora during testing

Authorities say a hearing-impaired man has died after being struck and killed by a train in Aurora.
The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2lAKH3C) that the victim of the Sunday collision has been identified as a 35-year-old refugee from Myanmar. Police Lt. Mike McClelland says the man was hearing-impaired and mute.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Police say the Regional Transportation District was testing the R-Line train before a scheduled opening later this week when the man was hit as he was walking across the tracks. The conductor was the only person on board.
Police say the victim apparently didn't see the lights or hear the train coming when he walked in front of the train.
Emergency crews responded and the man was taken to a hospital.
