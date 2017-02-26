E. Washington state man fighting city over service horse

An eastern Washington state man who says his miniature horse is a service animal that helps him on walks to improve his health is fighting city officials who say horses aren't allowed.
Tim Fulton tells KING-TV (http://kng5.tv/2lYAjTL) in a story on Friday that his horse Fred senses when Fulton is about to fall and gets in front and lets Fulton lean on him for support.
But Benton City officials say Fred isn't allowed in a residential zone and has issued Fulton a $100 fine.
David Carlson of Disability Rights Washington says the city is violating federal law designed to protect someone with a disability.
Benton City attorney Eric Ferguson in a statement says Fulton hasn't met the requirements needed to keep a horse in a residential zone.
