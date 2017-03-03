Maryland House to consider reprimand against lawmaker

The Maryland House of Delegates is scheduled to consider an ethics reprimand against one of its members.
The House will take up a report by a legislative ethics panel Friday.
The panel is recommending Del. Dan Morhaim be reprimanded for using his position to advocate for changes to medical marijuana regulations and procedures for awarding licenses that could have resulted in the gain of a company he worked for that was seeking a license.
The committee didn't find any legal violations, but it concluded the Baltimore County Democrat exercised poor judgment.
Morhaim apologized in a letter to his colleagues Thursday for putting himself and the House in a negative light. He says he complied with the letter of the law, "but I might have violated the spirit of the law."
Comments