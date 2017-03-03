Recovering drug addict attends Trump speech with Hassan

1:26 Battle brewing between NC craft brewers and big campaign donor Pause

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:25 Whitewater Center drains water after visitor's 2016 death

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE arrests

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

2:22 Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good talks coal ash cleanup

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen