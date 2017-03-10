Supreme Court brings gavel down on O'Connor workout class

1:46 Erica Parsons Funeral Pause

0:43 Baby giraffe stumbles then walks with confidence at Cincinnati Zoo

2:37 Rowan County Sheriff gives time line for break in case

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:44 Kenny Smith announces mayoral bid

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy