More Videos

1:24 St. Patrick's Day Parade

4:04 Trump's 'America First' budget cuts funding for UN and after school programs

0:38 Go bald or go home

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey

1:00 Microgrids

1:11 Eyewitness video of fatal police shooting

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags

0:31 PSA shows the risks of texting while driving

3:29 How to make a fidget spinner for $1

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte