NY Senate heroin task force to hear from experts, ex-users

New York lawmakers working to address the heroin and opioid epidemic want to hear from the experts — and people with first-hand experience with addiction.
A state Senate Task Force is holding a public hearing Wednesday at the Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown.
Law enforcement officers, prosecutors and representatives from local public health agencies are expected to offer testimony — in addition to family members of addicts and people in recovery.
Earlier this year, lawmakers included some $200 million in the state budget for prevention, treatment and recovery programs targeting heroin and opioid addiction.
