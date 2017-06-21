FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2003, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Warren Sapp tries to get the crowd going during the third quarter of the NFC divisional NFL football playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers in Tampa, Fla. Sapp is donating his brain for medical research. Sapp announced on social media Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that his brain will go to the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death. The 44-year-old said in a statement that he's started to feel the effects of the many hits he took during his 13-year NFL career. He said he's specifically become concerned about his memory. Sapp said he hopes his donation can help prevent concussions and permanent brain damage for future football players.
News

June 21, 2017 12:34 AM

Warren Sapp to donate brain for medical research

The Associated Press
MIAMI

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is donating his brain for medical research.

Sapp announced on social media Tuesday that his brain will go to the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death.

The 44-year-old said in a statement that he's started to feel the effects of the many hits he took during his 13-year NFL career. He said he's specifically become concerned about his memory. Sapp said he hopes his donation can help prevent concussions and permanent brain damage for future football players.

Sapp played defensive tackle from 1995-2003 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and a Super Bowl ring in 2002. He then played for the Oakland Raiders from 2004-2007.

