Coast Guard transports possible stroke victim from vessel

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 10:25 AM

WARRENTON, Ore.

A helicopter Coast Guard crew on the Oregon coast picked up a 65-year-old passenger experiencing possible stroke symptoms from a charter vessel so the person could get medical help.

Officials say the crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Astoria responded at about 1 p.m. Saturday after the charter vessel crew reported one of the passengers had a complete loss of short-term memory.

The Coast Guard flew to the charter vessel about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the Columbia River entrance and then took the passenger to Astoria where the person was transported to a local hospital.

The person's name wasn't released.

