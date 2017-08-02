Immigrant group protests Wells Fargo downtown

Huge lines surrounded the Urban League building at Wednesday evening's cleaning of criminal records workshop at Urban League, which drew hundreds of people trying to clear their criminal records. In July, the Charlotte Community Relations Committee will hold an expunction clinic to help qualified folks remove old criminal charges or convictions from their records, and registration for the July event was Wednesday at the Urban League – Central Carolinas, 740 W. Fifth St., from 6 to 9 p.m. Expunction – also known as expungement – means scrubbing away criminal histories that may be keeping you from getting a job, qualifying for a student loan or being approved for an apartment.