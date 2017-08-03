News

Austria: Women with leak-prone breast implants compensated

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 4:23 AM

VIENNA

An Austrian consumer watchdog says 69 women in the country given leak-prone breast implants made by a French company have received 3,000 euros (over $3,550) each in damages.

The VKI — Union for Consumer Information — says the compensation was paid by German and French testing companies TueV Rheinland and TueV Rheinland-France after a court found them responsible for approving the rupture-prone implants.

VKI says Thursday the sums already have been paid out. It describes the compensation as preliminary.

Tens of thousands of women worldwide received implants made by French company Poly Implant Prothese, or PIP. The implants were found to contain industrial-grade silicone instead of medical silicone.

PIP's owner was sentenced to prison for fraud, but his bankrupt company couldn't pay damages.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship

Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship 1:24

Devant Sports Towels produces towels for PGA Championship
Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes 3:26

Druid Hills community works to adapt to changes
Protesters say, 1:56

Protesters say, "Take your money out of Wells Fargo"

View More Video