New Mexico board suspends cancer doctor's license

A state licensing board has suspended the medical license of a Las Cruces cancer physician over allegation of subpar care and not maintaining required records.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (https://goo.gl/1TmBF5) the New Mexico Medical Board last month issued an immediate suspension of the license of Bishnu Rauth — an oncologist who operated New Hope Cancer.
The suspension comes after several patients complained about poor care they received under Rauth. Records show he's also currently facing two malpractice lawsuits.
The state medical board says Rauth failed to provide "patient treatment protocol within the standard of care" and maintain accurate medical records.
Attorney Paul Kennedy, who was representing Rauth in connection to the medical board actions, declined to comment.
