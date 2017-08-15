FILE - In this May 18, 2017, file photo, John Andretti talks about his battle with colon cancer during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. John Andretti has started another round of chemotherapy. On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver used Twitter to provide the latest update on his battle against colon cancer: “Same cocktail with an added twist. Only 3 months to go.” The 54-year-old Andretti made his diagnosis public in early May and has relied on social media to keep fans abreast of his condition.
FILE - In this May 18, 2017, file photo, John Andretti talks about his battle with colon cancer during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. John Andretti has started another round of chemotherapy. On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver used Twitter to provide the latest update on his battle against colon cancer: “Same cocktail with an added twist. Only 3 months to go.” The 54-year-old Andretti made his diagnosis public in early May and has relied on social media to keep fans abreast of his condition. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo
News

John Andretti begins new round of chemotherapy treatment

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 4:32 PM

John Andretti has started another round of chemotherapy.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver used Twitter on Monday to provide an update on his fight against colon cancer: "Same cocktail with an added twist. Only 3 months to go."

The 54-year-old Andretti made his diagnosis public in early May and has relied on social media to keep fans abreast of his condition.

In late June, he Tweeted that doctors found that his spleen and gall bladder were cancer free. Andretti continues to encourage others to get preventative screenings.

Andretti started 49 consecutive IndyCar races from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he made 29 or more starts every year from 1994-2003. He was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double.

