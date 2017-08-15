John Andretti begins new round of chemotherapy treatment

FILE - In this May 18, 2017, file photo, John Andretti talks about his battle with colon cancer during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis. John Andretti has started another round of chemotherapy. On Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver used Twitter to provide the latest update on his battle against colon cancer: “Same cocktail with an added twist. Only 3 months to go.” The 54-year-old Andretti made his diagnosis public in early May and has relied on social media to keep fans abreast of his condition. Michael Conroy, File AP Photo