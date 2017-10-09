Scientists monitor NY neighborhood trees for deadly fungus

Scientists say a fungus called oak wilt is killing trees in a New York City neighborhood.
Karen Snover-Clift, plant disease specialist at Cornell University, says oak wilt is essentially a "death sentence" for infected trees. The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2z8IKj5 ) scientists have found 30 trees infected with the fungus, and many of them are in Brooklyn.
The fungus constricts the flow of water through a tree and causes leaves to wilt. Infected trees can die in as few as three weeks.
Officials say cutting down infected trees and monitoring others is one of the only ways to combat the fungus.
Snover-Clift says city Parks Department workers play a crucial role in preserving trees from the fungus.
