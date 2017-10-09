The Latest: Most GOP senators silent amid Corker-Trump feud

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., talks to Kentucky farmer Mike Back at Mahan Farms in Paris, Ky, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Sen. Bob Corker is hardly the only Republican lambasting Donald Trump and raising dark concerns about harm the president might cause the U.S. and the world - he just the only one doing do in public. McConnell who’s also been the target of Trump’s attacks after the Senate’s failure to pass health care legislation, didn’t directly answer when asked at an event in Hazard, Kentucky, whether he shared Corker’s sentiments. Adam Beam AP Photo