In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, photo, officers from the Aurora police department repelled in costume from the roof of Children's Hospital Colorado as part of SWAT training in Aurora, Colo. Some officers repelled upside down, waving at children through windows as they repelled. The hospital treats hundreds of children from all over the country that need specialized care. Children are treated for many different illnesses at the facility, ranging from eating disorders, heart surgery, dermatological care, cancer, and more.
In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, photo, officers from the Aurora police department repelled in costume from the roof of Children's Hospital Colorado as part of SWAT training in Aurora, Colo. Some officers repelled upside down, waving at children through windows as they repelled. The hospital treats hundreds of children from all over the country that need specialized care. Children are treated for many different illnesses at the facility, ranging from eating disorders, heart surgery, dermatological care, cancer, and more. Tatiana Flowers AP Photo
In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, photo, officers from the Aurora police department repelled in costume from the roof of Children's Hospital Colorado as part of SWAT training in Aurora, Colo. Some officers repelled upside down, waving at children through windows as they repelled. The hospital treats hundreds of children from all over the country that need specialized care. Children are treated for many different illnesses at the facility, ranging from eating disorders, heart surgery, dermatological care, cancer, and more. Tatiana Flowers AP Photo

News

Superheroes rappel from hospital to brighten patients' day

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 9:06 PM

AURORA, Colo.

Police officers dressed as superheroes rappelled from the roof of Children's Hospital Colorado to brighten the day of the patients inside.

The hospital in Aurora serves hundreds of children with different diagnoses ranging from serious trauma to dermatological illnesses, cancer and eating disorders.

The officers work for the Aurora Police Department, and Tuesday's event was part of their training as a SWAT team.

Parents and family members were invited to attend the event, which has previously been hosted by the hospital. Many of the officers had never rappelled before the show.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jail visitation by video

    Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office says the new system is more secure and provides ease of use. Inmate's rights advocates say face-to-face visits, even through glass, provide a connection that video can't.

Jail visitation by video

Jail visitation by video 0:56

Jail visitation by video
NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill 2:36

NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill
Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central? 0:31

Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central?

View More Video