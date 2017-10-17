Superheroes rappel from hospital to brighten patients' day

In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, photo, officers from the Aurora police department repelled in costume from the roof of Children's Hospital Colorado as part of SWAT training in Aurora, Colo. Some officers repelled upside down, waving at children through windows as they repelled. The hospital treats hundreds of children from all over the country that need specialized care. Children are treated for many different illnesses at the facility, ranging from eating disorders, heart surgery, dermatological care, cancer, and more. Tatiana Flowers AP Photo