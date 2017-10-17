Teachers union suffers stroke, says she is OK

The president of the Chicago Teachers Union is hospitalized after suffering a stroke in the area of the brain where a tumor was removed in October 2014.
Karen Lewis says she suffered the stroke last week, adding that she is going to be OK. She is calling the episode a "minor setback" in her recovery from a malignant brain tumor.
The 64-year-old Lewis said Tuesday she will need rehabilitation treatments to strengthen her weakened left side, and hoped to start therapy soon.
Lewis says she will continue to work despite facing a difficult recovery.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who has a rocky history with Lewis, says he has been in touch with her and sent her some matzo ball soup.
Comments