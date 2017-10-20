News

Construction starts on waterlines to homes of tainted wells

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 12:16 AM

BENNINGTON, Vt.

Officials say construction has started on an extension of a municipal waterline in Bennington and the village of North Bennington to properties with private wells contaminated with the chemical PFOA, a suspected carcinogen.

The chemical was used at a now-closed plant in North Bennington owned by Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.

The company has agreed to a pay $20 million for a public waterline extension to about 200 homes affected by contaminated private water supplies.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources said Thursday that the Bennington waterline extension will be 10 miles long and serve about 155 properties in the northwest section of town. The North Bennington village extension will be 4 miles long and serve 55 properties. The projects are expected to be completed a year from now.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

    Smoke from the cookers permeates the air as volunteers prepare for the 88th annual Mallard Creek Bar-B-Que

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 1:04

The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church
Faces of Hope 0:54

Faces of Hope
Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes 1:21

Faces of Hope mural celebrates church's neighbors without homes

View More Video