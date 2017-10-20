News

Maine researcher gets grant for breast cancer innovation

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 12:22 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

A Maine pharmacy professor is receiving a grant of $375,000 for an early detection innovation in the breast cancer research field.

University of New England College of Pharmacy assistant professor Srinidi Mohan is receiving the grant from the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Mohan received a patent for an early detection, disease monitoring method that uses a marker in the blood to detect the presence of aggressive tumors. The university says Mohan's innovation can also help track cancer growth.

The university says Mohan discovered the marker while studying nutritional supplements.

Mohan will collaborate with Maine Medical Center Research Institute and a Maine-based company, Maine Biotechnology Services. The grant is a two-year award that will focus on developing a less-invasive indicator for certain kinds of breast tumor prognosis.

