News

Michigan State Police expands drug addiction program

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 09:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DETROIT

The Michigan State Police has expanded a drug addiction program to all of its posts statewide.

The Angel Program , started two years ago in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and replicated by hundreds of police departments nationwide, operates at 30 posts. The program allows people with drug addictions to seek help at any post without fear of arrest or investigation.

Participants receive assessments and treatment, and a community volunteer is assigned to provide support and transportation. Police Director Kriste Kibbey Etue says the program aims to reduce drug demand and those struggling with addiction.

The program had its Michigan launch at the Gaylord post. To date, 37 people have been admitted to treatment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The state says roughly 1,700 people died from opioid overdoses in Michigan in 2016, up 33 percent over 2015.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

    For this Christmas, 9-year-old Madelyn Huffman wanted toys – for kids at Levine Children's Hospital. She directed her request not to the North Pole, but to about 200 of her neighbors, using hand-drawn fliers placed in mailboxes. The neighbors responded, and the fourth-grader at River Gate Elementary collected nearly 100 toys including dolls, mini-cars and games. "I just like kids getting joy,” she said. “At our house, we get a lot of presents, but maybe not a lot of the kids in the hospital do.”

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids
UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip 2:56

UNC Charlotte students use 3D printing to give children a grip

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’ 1:29

CMPD chief on children shot while sleeping: ‘We are better than this’

View More Video