Last of Nebraska youth center escapees captured in Oklahoma

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 07:07 AM

KEARNEY, Neb.

The last of the three teenagers who escaped from the state Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney has been captured in Oklahoma.

The Kearney Hub reports that Kearney police were notified early Wednesday morning that the 17-year-old was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a car owned by a Kearney man was recovered.

That teen, another 17-year-old and a 16-year-old fled the center Saturday evening. Authorities say two of them were captured later that night after the stolen car they were in crashed on Nebraska Highway 92, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) east of Ansley. They were treated at hospitals and then returned to the center.

