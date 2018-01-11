News

Expert says Colorado flu season could be nearing its peak

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 08:42 PM

DENVER

A Colorado doctor says the state's heavy flu season is far from finished, but might be near its peak.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says the latest numbers suggest the season could peak sometime this month.

Colorado has had three times its normal number of hospitalizations this flu season. Through last week, about 1,600 people in the state had been hospitalized with the flu.

Experts say a nasty strain of influenza that vaccines have trouble targeting is the cause of widespread flu seasons nationwide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The flu generally kills a few dozen people in Colorado each year. The state does not track total flu deaths in real time, but Herlihy said no children have died from the flu so far this season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say

    Police are looking for a missing infant and her father after her mother was found dead in a west Charlotte home Thursday.

Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say

Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say 2:01

Look out for missing baby girl and her father, police say
Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless 1:45

Cedric Dean: Being with family is priceless
Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher 2:31

Cedric Dean: Becoming an author and teacher

View More Video