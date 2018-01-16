A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan.
A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo
A health worker gives a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Pakistani authorities launched an anti-polio campaign in Punjab province as polio remains endemic in Pakistan. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo

News

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive in Punjab province

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 05:27 AM

LAHORE, Pakistan

A Pakistani health official says a special anti-polio drive has been launched in the country's eastern Punjab province.

Imran Nazir says the week-long campaign was launched on Monday amid tight security.

He says thousands of workers are taking part in the drive by going house-to-house to vaccinate children in the struggle to eradicate the crippling disease.

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the only three countries left in the world where polio has not been eliminated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pakistan regularly launches anti-polio drives despite threats from the Taliban who perceive the campaign as part of a Western conspiracy and claim it will sterilize Pakistani children.

The Taliban and other militants have in the past attacked polio vaccination teams, health centers and health workers, even security forces accompanying health workers during the campaign.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Charlotteans celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an assortment of activities at the Harvey B. Gantt Center and the Levine Museum of the New South. The day gave parents, educators and Freedom Marchers the opportunity to share their perspectives and memories of struggle and the need to continue fighting for equality.

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 3:06

Charlotte celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK Day Parade 2018 2:30

MLK Day Parade 2018
Cops ambushed at police station 0:35

Cops ambushed at police station

View More Video