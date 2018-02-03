In drug crisis hotbed, hoping for action on Trump's words

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2015 file photo, Chief of Police Thomas Synan Jr., of the Newtown Police Department, speaks to the media at the scene of a traffic stop arrest in Newtown, Ohio. As President Donald Trump heads to Ohio to focus on the new tax overhaul, some would like to hear more about his plans to fight drug overdoses. Synan Jr says he found Trump’s comments on opioids in his State of the Union address to be more strong words without strong actions. But a police union leader says he believes Trump was spot-on about the scope of the problem. John Minchillo AP Photo