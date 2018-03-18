Prosecutors say doctor's prescriptions cause woman's death

Prosecutors say an Arizona woman died from a former Casper doctor's prescription of a drug cocktail of two opioids, a muscle relaxant and anti-anxiety medication.
The doctor, Shakeel Kahn, is accused of illegally selling anti-anxiety and pain-relieving drug prescriptions to patients in six states.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Jessica Burch of Arizona had prescriptions signed by Kahn filled two days before her death. Prosecutors say the doctor's wife, Lyn Kahn, altered Burch's medical records after Burch died.
Federal prosecutors did not give a hometown for Burch. The Mohave County, Arizona, Medical Examiner's Office said a woman by the same name died in 2015 from a drug overdose involving multiple drugs.
Lyn Kahn and three other people face charges as co-conspirators in the case.
Kahn's case is on hold while he seeks access to frozen funds to pay for his defense.
