State officials help deliver meals to older New Yorkers

Members of the Cuomo administration are helping deliver meals and serving food in local communities to raise awareness of the nutritional needs of older New Yorkers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the effort is part of this month's national March for Meals campaign tied to National Nutrition March. The Democrat says several state agencies are supporting programs that ensure older people get nutritious, healthy meals.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (HOH'-kuhl) kicked off the weeklong effort by serving lunch at Westview Homes Senior Center in Albany, while other state officials either delivered meals or helped feed people at local facilities.
Cuomo says the state's nutrition program serves as a model for the rest of the country, delivering 23 million meals every year to older adults across New York.
Comments