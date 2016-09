EpiCentre club accused of denying entrance to black patrons

1:20 Charlotte's trees are important to quality of life Pause

2:35 Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

3:04 Branding expert looks at Charlotte's image

1:54 Ron Kimble talks about building Charlotte and community

0:27 New neighborhood signs for Villa Heights

0:41 Rep. Alma Adams (D-N.C.) hosts roundtable talk

1:22 Sedgefield residents concerned over possible sale of CMS lot

0:25 Marriott's uptown 'innovation lab'

0:59 Are 'protected' bike lanes coming to Charlotte?