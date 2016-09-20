Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf apologizes to Senate Banking Committee

Wells Fargo chairman and CEO John Stumpf​ ​testified Tuesday in front of the ​​Senate Banking​ ​Committee​ ​about the bank's allegedly illegal sales practices.
C-SPAN​

