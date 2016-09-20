Charlotte drivers urged not to panic over gas shortages

Charlotte-area drivers are being urged not to panic over gas shortages after a leak of an Alabama pipeline caused gas supply disruptions and price spikes across the South. A fix of the pipeline should cause fuel prices in the area to begin stabilizing soon.
Colonial Pipeline told the Associated Press that it has completed a temporary bypass that will allow it on Wednesday to restart its main gas line in Shelby County, Ala., which dumped up to 336,000 gallons of gas into a detention pond earlier this month. It will, however, take a few days for the fuel supply to fully recover, Colonial said.
Average gas prices in Charlotte are up 3 cents from Monday and up 19 cents from a week ago, according to auto group AAA. Some stations throughout the region continue to report outages and shortages.
AAA spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said news of supply shortages has caused area drivers to rush to the pumps to fill up, and the increased demand helps prop up prices.
“Even though the pipeline is going to be back up and running, there’s still a lot of panic out there,” Wright said. “Folks who don’t even need to are filling up their tanks and topping off. It’s happening at an alarming rate.
N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory also urged customers to avoid filling up their gas tanks unnecessarily.
“That causes more problems than anything,” McCrory said, because it disrupts the normal supply and demand for what is available.
At QuikTrip stations across Charlotte, customers are still experiencing some shortages and slightly higher prices because of the backlog of trucks trying to resupply them, spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said.
“I do think as the days go on, it’ll get better,” Thornbrugh said.
Stations in Charlotte and beyond have switched over to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper, Wright noted. And as the weather gets colder, she added, demand for gas lessens, which should provide further price relief at the pump. The Raleigh News & Observer and Associated Press contributed.
