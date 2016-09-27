At least one major event pushes back Charlotte conference because of unrest

At least one major conference has been postponed in Charlotte because of the unrest following the fatal police-involved shooting last week.
The Air Medical Transport Conference was supposed to take place Monday through Wednesday at the Charlotte Convention Center, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority said.
The conference had 1,600 attendees, and a new date hasn’t been determined yet.
In an online statement, Association of Air Medical Services officials said this was the first time they have had to postpone the event in its 35 years running.
“At this point, we are continuing our discussions with the city, convention center and conference hotels to find new dates that will align for all the venues in Charlotte. As you can imagine, there are a lot of moving parts associated with rescheduling an event the size and scope of the AMTC, and we’re excited to report that we’re definitely making progress,” read the statement, co-signed by the group’s president and CEO Rick Sherlock and chairman Dave Evans.
Officials say a new date should be determined by early next week. The effect on area hotels was not immediately clear.
CRVA spokeswoman Laura White said “some smaller receptions” called to postpone, but the AMTC conference was the biggest.
Following the fatal shooting of a black Charlotte civilian named Keith Lamont Scott by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer last Tuesday, both peaceful and violent protests broke out across the city, prompting Gov. Pat McCrory to declare a state of emergency Wednesday.
