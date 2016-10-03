NewDominion Bank appoints new COO

Charlotte-based NewDominion Bank has a new chief operating officer: Todd Bogdan, who has worked in the finance industry for 28 years.
Bogdan will oversee retail banking, operations, human resources, marketing, IT and compliance for NewDominion, which has $325 million worth of assets.
“Todd has spent the last few years at a much larger financial institution and we expect NewDominion to benefit from the knowledge he gained in that role as we continue to pursue our goal of doubling the size of the bank in the next five years,” said NewDominion CEO Blaine Jackson. Bogdan was most recently chief information officer for Atlanta-based Community & Southern Bank, according to his LinkedIn profile.
“I joined NewDominion Bank because of the opportunity to work with a CEO, Board of Directors, management team, and staff that share a passion for banking along with a commitment to the community,” said Bogdan, in a statement. “I’m aiming to ensure that our client experiences are handcrafted, meaningful, and always consistent with our brand promise and core values.”
His appointment to the COO role is effective immediately.
