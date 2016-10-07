Charlotte gas prices start to stabilize after September spike

Charlotte-area gas prices were flat over the last week, some relief after a price spike last month following a supply disruption from an Alabama pipeline.
As of early Friday, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in North Carolina had risen 3 cents over the week, and in South Carolina prices rose by one penny, according to auto group AAA. The national average price rose 6 cents.
Average prices are slightly up nationwide despite the fact that most gas stations have switched over to winter-blend gas, which is cheaper to produce, and despite the fact that crude oil supplies remain high, AAA said.
Last month, fuel supplies in at least five states – Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas – were threatened after a major pipeline in Alabama was found to be leaking as much as 336,000 gallons of gasoline. Some gas stations in the Charlotte area reported shortages, and drivers experienced price increases.
The repair on the pipeline is underway, though it may take another couple of weeks before supplies in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions return to normal, AAA said.
It remains to be seen what impact Hurricane Matthew will have on prices in the region.
Below are the average prices in the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond. AAA surveys 120,000 stations nationwide to determine average prices.
Charlotte
North Carolina
South Carolina
U.S.
Current
$2.20
$2.23
$2.11
$2.25
Week ago
$2.20
$2.20
$2.10
$2.19
Year ago
$2.12
$2.15
$1.97
$2.30
