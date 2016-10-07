North Carolina’s ban on price gouging now in effect for the entire state

Unfair price hiking at hotels, restaurants, gas stations and more is now illegal in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, Attorney General Roy Cooper said Friday morning.
The law against price gouging was triggered earlier this week by Hurricane Matthew. The ban had been in effect in 66 counties in central and eastern North Carolina, and now it’s been extended to cover the whole state, Cooper’s office said in a statement Friday.
The law applies to North Carolinians, but also those who are evacuating to the state from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
The price gouging ban applies to all levels of the supply chain, from the manufacturer up to the retailer. Gouging is prohibited when a disaster, an emergency or another disruption for “critical goods and services” is proclaimed by the governor, the statement read.
Cooper is urging anyone who witnesses or experiences price gouging to contact his office online at ncdoj.gov or by phone at (919)-716-6000.
“Most businesses treat their customers fairly, in good times and bad, but some may try to take unfair advantage of a crisis,” Cooper said. “A disaster is not the time to hike prices.”
Cooper’s office is already investigating several gas stations for alleged gouging last month, when North Carolina and several southeastern states faced fuel shortages stemming from a supply disruption from a major pipeline in Alabama.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
