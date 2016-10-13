FedEx is hiring nearly 1,000 seasonal workers in Charlotte

In preparation for a holiday season increasingly dominated by online shopping, FedEx is ramping up hiring nationwide of package handlers, drivers and other seasonal support roles.
The shipping giant said it expects to hire more than 50,000 seasonal positions throughout its networks, slightly fewer than it did last year. Nearly 1,000 of those jobs will be in Charlotte.
Throughout its nationwide workforce, FedEx also said it plans to increase the hours for some existing employees.
All of the seasonal hires will have the opportunity to continue working with FedEx after the holidays, FedEx said in a statement Wednesday.
Those interested can apply at http://careers.fedex.com.
Throughout the U.S., courier companies like the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx have been adding capacity to their seasonal workforce to avoid the kind of fiasco they faced in 2013, when millions of holiday shipments arrived late because of high demand and bad weather.
