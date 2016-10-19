Charlotte-based Premier’s CEO sees slight decrease in compensation

Premier Inc.’s chief executive officer saw a slight decline in her total compensation in the company’s 2016 fiscal year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday.
Susan DeVore’s total compensation for the fiscal year totaled $6.62 million, down from $6.86 million in the company’s 2015 fiscal year, a decrease of 3.56 percent. Her non-equity incentive plan compensation declined to $1.14 million in fiscal year 2016 from $1.28 million in fiscal year 2015.
DeVore’s base salary remained unchanged from last year at $977,838.
Michael Alkire, chief operating officer, received total compensation of $4 million during the 2016 fiscal year. That includes stock awards of $1.4 million and option awards of $957,292. Alkire’s base salary was $797, 531, unchanged from last year.
Charlotte-based Premier is a health care company that works with approximately 3,750 U.S. hospitals and 130,000 other providers. Net revenue stood at $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2016, up 15 percent from the prior year. Net income of $235.2 million remained relatively unchanged.
Premier’s annual meeting will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, at its corporate headquarters, located at 13034 Ballantyne Corporate Place, in Charlotte.
The company’s shares closed Tuesday at $32.29, up 14 cents from the previous day’s close.
