A new Persian rug shop opens next week on East Boulevard

A new Persian rug showroom is opening next week on East Boulevard next to Paper Skyscraper.
RUGCulture is in the the ground floor of the yellow building at 316 East Blvd. It’s owned by a couple named Nasrin and Behzad Safarian.
Their shop will have a selection of one-of-a-kind woven Oushak, Kazak, Grass, Gabeh, Peeshavar, Persian and canvas rugs, according to a statement from the store. It will also have a selection from other rug companies like Nourison, Oriental Weavers and Jaipur.
The rugs, the couple says, vary in price and style. Orders can be delivered to customers’ homes. RUGCulture also offers cleaning and rug repair services, as well as pickup and delivery options.
“There is something special about having a hand-knotted rug when you think of all the stories that have been told and the thoughts in the minds of the weavers,” Behzad Safarian said.
The Safarians come from a history of rug weaving and can work with interior designers on ideas for customers’ homes.
RUGCulture’s soft opening celebration is from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. During that time, the shop will be giving away three 2-by-3 hand-knotted rugs throughout the day
