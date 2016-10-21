Time Warner soars on report AT&T deal could come this weekend

Time Warner Inc. shares surged after the Wall Street Journal reported the media giant may agree to a takeover by AT&T Inc. as soon as this weekend.
Time Warner shares jumped as much as 11 percent, while AT&T fell as much as 3.3 percent. Bloomberg reported Thursday that executives of both companies had met in recent weeks to discuss business combinations including a potential merger, according to people familiar with the matter. The Journal said the talks are in an advanced stage.
Time Warner Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bewkes is a willing seller if he gets an offer he thinks is fair, said one of the people. Bewkes and his board rejected an $85-a-share approach in 2014 from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc., which valued Time Warner at more than $75 billion.
AT&T has transformed itself over the last decade from a regional phone company to a national telecommunications powerhouse. Its plan to focus on media and entertainment targets include companies worth $2 billion to $50 billion, people familiar with the plans said earlier this month.
Comments