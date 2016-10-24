Charlotte man faces felony charge in deadly wrong-way Raleigh crash

One man died and a second faces a charge of felony death by vehicle after a head-on crash Sunday night on Interstate 440, Raleigh police said.
Pareshkumar Shah, 59, was going west on the interstate between Capital Boulevard and Wake Forest Road when his Hyundai sedan was hit by an eastbound Ford SUV driven by Carlos Martinez Gonzales, 40, about 9:20 p.m., police spokesman Jim Sughrue said.
Shah died at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Gonzales was taken to the same facility with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries, then booked into the Wake County Detention Center early Monday. He is charged with felony death by vehicle and was being held on $200,000 bail.
He gave authorities an address of 1919 Decatur St. in Charlotte.
The head-on crash caused other accidents that involved several vehicles, and westbound I-440 was closed for a time.
Police were still investigating the crash Monday, Sughrue said.
