Charlotte’s Beacon Partners lands anchor tenant for former Metrolina Expo site

Commercial real estate developer Beacon Partners said Monday that it has signed the first lease for Metrolina Park, the 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing and logistics park it’s building at the former Metrolina Expo site.
Bonded Logistics, a Charlotte-based transportation and logistics company, will become the park’s anchor tenant by leasing 371,895 square feet in Building 2 at 5224 Gibbon Road, Beacon said.
Charlotte-based Beacon bought the 95-acre site along Statesville Road in June for $11 million. It’s scheduled to open in the first half of next year.
“Metrolina Park provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop this state-of-the-art industrial park,” said Tim Robertson, director of industrial leasing at Beacon Partners. “That a company of the caliber of Bonded Logistics has made such a significant commitment demonstrates the intrinsic quality and value that Metrolina Park offers.”
Beacon Partners is currently building two of the planned speculative buildings at the park. Beacon also owns three existing buildings on Statesville Road, creating an industrial park of about 2 million square feet when the speculative buildings are taken into account.
