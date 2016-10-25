Google launches home delivery service in Charlotte

Google has launched its Google Express two-day delivery service in the Charlotte area.
Charlotte’s part of a larger expansion of the service throughout the Southeast, said Brian Elliott, Google Express general manager. As of Tuesday, the service covers 90 percent of the U.S.
Google Express is available on google.com/express, or as a smartphone app. The tech giant is offering two payment options for the service: Membership is $95 a year, or the pay-as-you-go option, which starts at $4.99 an order. For users who sign up by Nov. 25, Google Express will offer six months of free delivery.
Locally, the service is starting off with about 15 merchants in the Charlotte area, including Costco, Whole Foods, Kohl’s, PetSmart, Walgreens and more. The plan is to expand beyond that, though, Elliott said.
“We’re starting with national players because that’s the easiest way for us to build out a first point of entry, but over time we’d really like to get more retailers that are local to the Charlotte area involved,” Elliott said.
Competition has intensified among tech companies offering home delivery in Charlotte. Last April, for example, Amazon expanded same-day delivery service for its Prime users in the Charlotte area. Smaller companies like Shipt and Instacart have also launched their grocery delivery services locally.
“People like to shop from a wide range of retailers. We want to make it easier for them to connect to those merchants, and we also want to give those merchants a platform to connect more easily with customers,” Elliott said.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments