Former McCrory, Dole adviser lands post at Coke Consolidated

Brian Nick, a former top political adviser to Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Dole, has been named vice president of communications for Coca-Cola Bottling Company Consolidated.
Nick, 41, returns to Charlotte after serving as Walmart’s senior director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.
Nick, who once worked for Strategic Perception, a Republican media firm, served as Dole’s chief of staff and senior adviser to McCrory. He also worked briefly for Moore and Van Allen, the Charlotte law firm.
An Indianapolis native, he started his political career working for Dan and Marilyn Quayle.
