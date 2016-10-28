Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

Spectrum Properties and Balfour Beatty Construction led a media tour to introduce Charlotte’s premier new corporate location, 300 South Tryon, a 25-story office tower and adjacent hotel now under construction in the heart of Uptown overlooking Romare Bearden Park and BB&T Ballpark. 300 South Tryon will serve as headquarters of global asset management firm Barings, which will occupy one-third of the available office space. The project includes a luxury 216-room Kimpton Hotel with a signature restaurant and rooftop bar.