Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

Spectrum Properties and Balfour Beatty Construction led a media tour to introduce Charlotte’s premier new corporate location, 300 South Tryon, a 25-story office tower and adjacent hotel now under construction in the heart of Uptown overlooking Romare Bearden Park and BB&T Ballpark. 300 South Tryon will serve as headquarters of global asset management firm Barings, which will occupy one-third of the available office space. The project includes a luxury 216-room Kimpton Hotel with a signature restaurant and rooftop bar.

Visiting our Top Workplaces: LendingTree

The Charlotte Observer visited our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present awards. Online loan marketplace LendingTree ranked No. 2 among midsize companies. Here, Todd Lauer, vice president of brand and creative at LendingTree, talks about his workplace. Video by Celeste Smith

Visiting our Top Workplaces: MPV Properties

The Charlotte Observer stopped by our 2016 Top Workplaces recently to present their awards and hear what makes these workplaces special. Here, Kim Young and Shelly Johnson talk about MPV Properties, which ranks No. 2 among small companies in the Charlotte region. Video by Celeste Smith

Wells Fargo CEO: We should have done more sooner

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf faced another round of questioning Thursday by the House Financial Services Committee over his bank's creation of fake accounts. "I am fully accountable for all unethical sales practices in our retail banking business," Stumpf said.

