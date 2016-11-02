Blast shows Charlotte, East Coast bound to precarious gasoline lifeline

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:24 Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

3:19 VP Biden campaigns for Clinton in Charlotte

0:53 Kids use playground thanks to mulch donation

4:24 Faith, NC has faith in Donald Trump

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook