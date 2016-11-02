Charlotte snack maker lands spot at Whole Foods

A Charlotte-based healthy snack food company has landed a prime spot to sell its product: Whole Foods grocery stores.
brüks bars, which makes gluten-free, plant-based snack bars, said it’s now selling individual bars and 12-packs at Whole Foods Market locations in the Carolinas, as well as Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Husband and wife Brooke and Sean Muldoon made the first brüks bars in their Miami kitchen when Sean was in graduate school for exercise physiology at the University of Miami, according to the company. They wanted to create a snack that was gluten, dairy, soy and egg-free.
The company says its bars are now in more than 120 retailers in 13 states and are shipped nationally. Whole Foods spokeswoman Darrah Gist confirmed the bars are available in the company’s stores in the South, including its Charlotte and Lake Norman locations.
“We have worked very hard this year to create momentum behind the real food snack movement and are still pinching ourselves that it is paying off,” Brooke Muldoon said.
The bars come in four flavors and are tested for gluten content.
“It’s clear the snacking landscape has changed,” said Sean Muldoon, who is assistant strength with the Seattle Sounders Major League Soccer team. “People are seeking out products made from whole food ingredients that reflect a more holistic food philosophy.”
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
Comments